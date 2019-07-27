As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lowered Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Whale Rock Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Shares Declined

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 141,308 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 248,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 875,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares to 4.71M shares, valued at $241.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $20.43 million activity. On Friday, February 15 Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares. 14,897 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $2.31M were sold by Allanson Joe. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $923,058. Benioff Marc also sold $1.59 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. $811,530 worth of stock was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was sold by BLOCK KEITH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 2.55M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Covington Capital Mgmt accumulated 10,327 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hilltop owns 2,765 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 6,938 are owned by Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh. Heritage Wealth owns 1,607 shares. Adirondack holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 275 shares. State Bank owns 16,777 shares. Principal Gru has invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.1% or 11,155 shares. Scholtz Company Ltd Liability invested in 3.22% or 30,530 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oakmont Corporation holds 4.5% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 202,005 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.61% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 25,300 shares. Spc Fincl accumulated 5,662 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

