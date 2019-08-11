As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Price Rose While Roffman Miller Associates Trimmed Its Position by $789,498

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 59,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 2.03M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 41,419 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 8,449 shares to 115,344 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,602 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 4,888 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 3,418 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 6.77M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. 4,368 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 5.46M shares. Twin Tree Lp invested in 38,223 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.09 million shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 8,615 shares. 164,492 were reported by Luminus Ltd. Advisory Alpha Lc accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, a California-based fund reported 33 shares. 758,227 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Icon Advisers Commerce reported 3,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 28,055 were accumulated by Pitcairn Com.