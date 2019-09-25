As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Market Valuation Declined, Addenda Capital Has Boosted Holding; As Ames National (ATLO) Stock Value Declined, Stadium Capital Management Upped by $455,787 Its Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 16,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 73,736 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 56,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 26,956 shares traded or 196.09% up from the average. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 18,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 451,174 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73 million, up from 432,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 70,923 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference

Since August 2, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $62,087 activity. 765 shares valued at $20,009 were bought by NELSON JOHN PATRICK on Friday, August 9. Hagan Patrick G had bought 150 shares worth $4,013 on Friday, August 2. PIERSCHBACHER JOHN L bought $32,813 worth of stock.

