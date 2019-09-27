As Dermira (DERM) Valuation Declined, Holder Trellus Management Company Boosted Its Holding; Entercom Communications (ETM) Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 341.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 46,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 13,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 747,805 shares traded or 18.51% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Operations Officer; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Dermira; 05/03/2018 – #2 — Watch out below: Dermira axes acne drug after a catastrophic PhIII failure $DERM; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – LEBRIKIZUMAB PHASE 2B STUDY ENROLLING PATIENTS, DATA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 505,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $500.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 1.06M shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 14,161 shares. Rock Springs Lp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 921,390 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 28,560 shares. Great Point Prtn Limited Co has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 29,941 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 17,621 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Pnc Fincl Services reported 156 shares stake. 5.55M are owned by Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 48,277 were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited Liability Company. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 16,521 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 250,942 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52M and $73.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $199,998 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 615,534 shares stake. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 19,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group stated it has 78,632 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 18,193 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated has 317,851 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 90,510 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ws Lllp holds 0.16% or 435,860 shares. Teton has invested 0.06% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 121,535 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 185,352 shares. Principal Group holds 770,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sessa Cap Im Limited Partnership holds 4.50 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 30,237 shares stake. 10,149 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.