As Dermira (DERM) Stock Value Declined, Opaleye Management Has Upped Its Holding by $4.23 Million; Highbridge Capital Management Increases Stake in Oasis Pete New (OAS)

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $491.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 138,728 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 08/03/2018 – Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Ops Officer; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss $59.3M; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 164.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 313,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 503,066 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.355. About 5.43M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 29,204 shares to 19,562 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Starwood Homes (Prn) by 8.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.50M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 17,394 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Llc owns 14,258 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 720,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Co reported 70,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 792,092 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9.64 million were accumulated by Pine Brook Road Lp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 2,527 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 215 shares. Voya Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Invesco Ltd owns 799,740 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company owns 826,217 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 433,978 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $199,998 activity.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $23.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 237,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 22,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.01% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). 15,213 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Great Point Partners holds 2.01% or 1.50 million shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Llc reported 0.04% stake. Sei Invests invested in 0% or 42,076 shares. 36,234 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Ltd has 330,626 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co holds 173,832 shares. Polar Capital Llp invested 0.28% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 59,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Trellus Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.35% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 13,582 shares. Dafna Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 872,719 shares.