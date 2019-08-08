As Dermira (DERM) Stock Value Declined, Opaleye Management Boosted Holding; Parus Finance Uk LTD Trimmed Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Holding by $1.18 Million; Share Price Declined

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 450,412 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease in the U.S; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE DISEASE DOMAINS; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Ops Officer; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2.4% Position in Dermira; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Dermira; 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 320,686 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 46,800 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 100 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 22,228 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Invesco reported 68,755 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated accumulated 269 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 716,114 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com reported 173,832 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 5.58M shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com reported 7,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ab has 0.79% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 60,550 shares. 54,005 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 605,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53,160 shares to 123,075 shares, valued at $23.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 79,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 911,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).