As Dermira (DERM) Stock Price Declined, Dafna Capital Management Upped by $799,500 Its Stake; Nantahala Capital Management Lifted Its Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Position by $36.22 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 1093.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 4.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 4.94M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.47M, up from 414,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.545. About 264,190 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 71,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 261,779 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dermira Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DERM); 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Dermira; 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – IF APPROVED BY U.S. FDA, LAUNCH GLYCOPYRRONIUM TOSYLATE FOR TREATMENT OF AXILLARY HYPERHIDROSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N (Call) by 3.30M shares to 5.67M shares, valued at $84.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Party City Holdco Inc.

More notable recent Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Akebia Therapeutics CEO, John P. Butler, Elected Chair of Kidney Care Partners – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Announces Settlement of Auryxia Patent Litigation with Par Pharmaceutical – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Akebia up 38% premarket on positive vadadustat data – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Akebia Therapeutics: Still A Strong Buy After The 50% Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan likes Akebia in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 108,691 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.26 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com reported 256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 0% or 12,525 shares in its portfolio. 148,829 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Blackrock holds 8.48 million shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 488,500 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Northern Tru Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 553,993 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma invested in 0% or 238,836 shares. 54,100 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt. Manchester Capital Management Limited Co invested in 1,971 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 45,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). State Street holds 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) or 3.38 million shares.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares to 278,811 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 28,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).