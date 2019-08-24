As Dermira (DERM) Share Price Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position by $3.35 Million; Banc Of California (BANC) Share Value Rose While Second Curve Capital Cut Position by $1.43 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 762,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 310,786 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 775,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 517,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 332,238 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss $59.3M; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA:SUFFICIENT CAP FOR OPS TO MID-’20 EX-LEBRIKIZUMAB COSTS; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 27/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE DISEASE DOMAINS; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Dermira (DERM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dermira Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:DERM – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dermira Enters into Credit Facility with Athyrium Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dermira readies $110M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 628 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division stated it has 208,799 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.15% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Moreover, Rhenman & Asset Management has 0.79% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 54,005 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Eam Ltd Liability Corp reported 181,513 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 2.59 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apis Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 90,000 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Millennium Mgmt holds 969,952 shares. Voya Management Limited Co has 13,486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company holds 0% or 13,128 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv by 12,500 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $19.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 29,800 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Forest Hill Capital Limited Co holds 724,226 shares. 2,618 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Maltese Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 355,112 shares. Second Curve Capital Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 762,000 shares. Pl Ltd Co has 3.40 million shares for 13.67% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Piedmont Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 11,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 1.11 million shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The stated it has 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 15,900 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares to 92,696 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).