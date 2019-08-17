As Denny’s (DENN) Stock Value Rose, Beddow Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.69 Million; Ami Investment Management Increases Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Denny’s (DENN) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 94,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The hedge fund held 173,424 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 267,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Denny’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 451,563 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,920 shares to 53,598 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

