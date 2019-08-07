As Dennys (DENN) Share Value Rose, Avenir Has Cut Its Holding; Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Opus Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 30,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 897,305 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp analyzed 99,498 shares as the company's stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.04M, down from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 4,933 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DENN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 23,142 shares. First Republic Mgmt has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Victory Capital Management stated it has 15,972 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 77,805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 11,822 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 434,782 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). 10,029 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com invested in 12,162 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 70,155 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 4.57 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 12,558 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 22,558 shares to 317,722 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Management Ltd invested in 0.99% or 188,090 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7.10 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.8% or 295,684 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd has 0.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,569 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 23.50M shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Indiana Tru Invest Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 32,553 shares. Cove Street Limited Company holds 0.89% or 72,234 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 71,844 shares. 2,180 were reported by Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Ltd. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Incorporated reported 106 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 121,274 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,600 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.