As Denbury Res (DNR) Stock Price Declined, Credit Suisse Ag Has Raised Position; Murphy Capital Management Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $692,757

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (DNR) by 2194.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 877,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.05% . The institutional investor held 917,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Denbury Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 6.54 million shares traded. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Denbury Resources Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Affirmed; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY – 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS & CAPITALIZED INTEREST, REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED RANGE; 14/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC – BANK CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.05 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/04/2018 Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 21,076 shares to 450,185 shares, valued at $29.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,536 shares to 48,952 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.