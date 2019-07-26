As Deluxe (DLX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Decreased by $1.81 Million Its Position; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Has Decreased by $522,445 Its Holding

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 36.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 8,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,726 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, down from 24,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 1.35 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Deluxe (DLX) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 42,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 374,507 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.37 million, down from 416,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Deluxe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 329,906 shares traded or 8.10% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Division reported 88,478 shares stake. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York reported 160 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Advisory Alpha Lc reported 21 shares. Capital Advsrs Lc reported 24,249 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Co accumulated 8,979 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 40,880 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 637 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.06% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 60,987 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.06% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 580,822 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Verition Fund Management Lc invested in 0.04% or 18,717 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 5,071 shares.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $355.39 million for 8.63 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 15,725 shares to 381,658 shares, valued at $29.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.25% or 531,410 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 120,692 shares. Kennedy Cap invested in 0.06% or 53,307 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Company accumulated 75,088 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 0.03% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 16,609 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.42% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 10,275 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 328,187 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 55,493 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability invested in 234,934 shares.