As Deluxe (DLX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Burns J W & Co Trimmed Position by $952,407; Invesco LTD Has Cut Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Stake by $325,407 as Market Value Declined

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 3,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 44,578 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 48,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 244,039 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Net $182M-Net $193M; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE – CO, UNITS ENTERED OMNIBUS AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO CERTAIN AGREEMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH $250 MLN WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 103,388 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $334,785 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 1,461 shares. Moreover, Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Ionic Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 18,060 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 72,836 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 39,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.06% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Brinker Cap holds 3,870 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Pettee Investors stated it has 0.51% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 126 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Nantahala Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 612,705 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 134,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1.23M shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $39.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 175,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 667,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.84 million for 6.84 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,739 shares to 21,286 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Aperio Grp Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 58,072 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 16,609 shares. 36,902 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Limited Liability Corp. 15,450 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 14,254 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 63,507 shares. 14,586 were reported by Foster & Motley. Spark Mgmt Lc has 165,900 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Jlb & Assocs reported 49,081 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 4,637 shares. Pnc Fin Ser Group Incorporated owns 2,868 shares. Menta Capital Lc owns 12,621 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). North Star Invest Management owns 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 700 shares.

