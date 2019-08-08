As Deluxe (DLX) Stock Rose, Burns J W & Co Has Decreased Position by $952,407; Hilton Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $555,795 as Valuation Declined

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 295.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 4,155 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, up from 1,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $158.26. About 6.95M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 220,448 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ) by 14,845 shares to 185 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,962 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $72.00 million for 6.70 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

