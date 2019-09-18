As Deluxe (DLX) Stock Price Rose, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lifted Position; As Amazon (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Boosted Position

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 1186.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 15,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 17,204 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 1,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 219,525 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 169 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, up from 1,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,500 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Enterprise Financial owns 33 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Kirr Marbach And Ltd Limited Liability Company In has 0.57% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 56,850 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 539,629 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.03% or 36,146 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp invested in 26,248 shares. Tdam Usa reported 0.02% stake. Invesco invested in 91,761 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 6,689 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.11% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,668 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 265,804 shares.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,010 shares to 44,006 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,635 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Bking (KRE).