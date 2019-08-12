As Deluxe (DLX) Shares Rose, Holder Skyline Asset Management LP Decreased Stake; Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Holder Tekla Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.62 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Deluxe Corporation (DLX) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 161,800 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, down from 235,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deluxe Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 352,222 shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 50,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 251,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16M, down from 301,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk A/S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.95M shares traded or 31.79% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Sales Growth Seen Partly Countered by Intensifying Global Competition, Pricing Pressure; 17/05/2018 – Citing significant progress on a cure for diabetes, Novo Nordisk beefs up its stem cell pipeline with new collaborations $NOVO; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA approves inclusion of data on cardiovascular outcomes and severe hypoglycaemia in the Tresiba® label; 27/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.41B for 20.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.84M for 6.67 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

