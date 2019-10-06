As Deluxe (DLX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Jlb & Associates Has Decreased by $904,160 Its Position; Illumina (ILMN) Holding Has Lifted by Harding Loevner Lp

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 2,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 483,165 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.88M, up from 480,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $302.34. About 681,466 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe (DLX) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 22,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 26,477 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 49,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Deluxe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 236,428 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,964 shares to 77,554 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly (Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co reported 245 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 12,241 shares stake. 8,586 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The reported 97,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Magnetar Llc holds 23,964 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Alliancebernstein LP owns 173,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council reported 64,100 shares. Moreover, Alberta Invest Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.08% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 71,765 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 34,600 are held by Eaton Vance Management. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 1,690 shares.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $71.70 million for 6.89 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

