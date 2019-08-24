As Deluxe (DLX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Burney Co Has Lowered Stake; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.27 Million

Burney Co decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 37.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 7,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 12,249 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 19,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 285,236 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 10,693 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 17,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.82M shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $725.30M for 15.33 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

