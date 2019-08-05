As Deluxe (DLX) Share Price Rose, Burns J W & Co Decreased Its Position; Yy (YY) Stock Price Declined While Ward Ferry Management LTD Boosted Its Holding

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 290,339 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $72.01M for 6.59 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

