As Deluxe (DLX) Share Price Rose, Burns J W & Co Has Cut Position by $952,407; As Centurylink (CTL) Shares Rose, Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Raised Its Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 9.73 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.59. About 538,799 shares traded or 68.93% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 55,596 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 89,556 shares. Blackrock holds 0.05% or 86.79M shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn accumulated 1 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 20,400 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parkside Fin Fincl Bank & owns 963 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 24,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Td Cap Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 205 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co reported 111,285 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 158,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co reported 319,663 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability holds 505 shares.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares to 4,542 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.17 million for 7.21 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 15,450 shares. North Star Invest reported 0% stake. 66,700 were reported by Clark Estates New York. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co owns 216,354 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Spark Invest Lc accumulated 0.34% or 165,900 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 1.01M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Euclidean Technology Mgmt Lc has 42,100 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. 117,427 are held by Kirr Marbach Lc In. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 5,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Inc has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com owns 63,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc accumulated 26,095 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hotchkis Wiley Limited Com has 122,565 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 7,695 shares.