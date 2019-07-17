As Deluxe (DLX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position; Pzena Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $17.20 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 90,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.96M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 5.04M shares traded or 115.20% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Earnings: Trading Is Back! — Barron’s Blog; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 02/05/2018 – Korea Herald: Goldman is said to add crypto contracts without trading Bitcoins; 05/03/2018 – Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PRESIDENT DAVID SOLOMON ENDS INTERVIEW WITH BTV; 04/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 24/05/2018 – AEDAS HOMES SL AEDAS.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION LIST; 26/03/2018 – Mint: Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire stake in Royal Sundaram; 03/04/2018 – EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION, CENTAURUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCE FORMATION & $300 MLN INVESTMENT OF ARG REALTY GROUP; 30/05/2018 – Wyndham Destinations And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant And Leisure Conference

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 10,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,980 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 300,379 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 48,340 shares to 118,526 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 234,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Subdued Trading Activity, Declining Operating Margin Would Have Hurt Goldman’s Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: China, Earnings Anticipation Stall Stocks on Monday – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Deluxe Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Corporation: Deluxe Announces Q2 2019 Earnings Release Information – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.4 per share. DLX’s profit will be $69.80M for 6.52 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

