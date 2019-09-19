As Delta Apparel (DLA) Stock Price Declined, Wilen Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $721,050; Csx (CSX) Stock Declined While Chase Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 32,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 570,366 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.69M, down from 603,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 8,336 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 50,476 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 34,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.09. About 1.28M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00 million and $128.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Perform (NYSE:KRA) by 89,400 shares to 233,402 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DLA shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.04 million shares or 7.72% more from 3.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,151 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 14,729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 29,860 shares or 0.03% of the stock. American Intll Grp Inc has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 1,697 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 19,657 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 1.06% or 127,328 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0% or 139,300 shares. Hodges Management owns 15,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wilen Invest Mgmt stated it has 570,366 shares or 9.84% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Lsv Asset has 75,601 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,564 shares or 0% of the stock. 72,972 were reported by State Street Corporation. Franklin Res accumulated 0% or 225,100 shares.

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. DLA’s profit will be $3.34M for 12.29 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.43% negative EPS growth.

