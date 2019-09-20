As Delta Apparel (DLA) Stock Declined, Holder Wilen Investment Management Has Decreased Position; As Meta Finl Group (CASH) Valuation Rose, Cranbrook Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.96 Million

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 32,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 570,366 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.69 million, down from 603,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 284,042 shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Salt Life Named Ron Jon Surf Shop’s 2018 Lifestyle/Surf Vendor of the Year – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Salt Life Introduces New Ladies Swimwear Collection – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Delta Apparel Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delta Apparel Announces Preliminary First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salt Life Continues to Expand Retail Footprint – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. DLA’s profit will be $3.33 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.43% negative EPS growth.

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00 million and $128.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Perform (NYSE:KRA) by 89,400 shares to 233,402 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold DLA shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.04 million shares or 7.72% more from 3.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 68 are held by Advisory Svcs Ntwk. Northern Tru stated it has 50,781 shares. State Street Corporation holds 72,972 shares. Wilen Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 9.84% or 570,366 shares. Weber Alan W holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 41,030 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). 86,658 are owned by Neuberger Berman. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Lsv Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 75,601 shares. 1,136 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 576,513 shares. Ameritas Inv reported 545 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability invested in 29,860 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt owns 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 12,350 shares.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45 million and $347.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr by 26,903 shares to 388,434 shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 6,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.95M for 17.00 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is The Tide Turning For GameStop Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Need To Raise More Money? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen to buy Celgene’s psoriasis drug Otezla for $13.4 bln in cash – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.