As Delta Apparel (DLA) Shares Declined, Wilen Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $760,809; Holder Oakmont Partners Has Lifted At&T (T) Holding

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 17,090 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 18.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 392.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 30,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,434 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 7,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,030 shares. White Pine Company has 8,316 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Mgmt has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natixis has invested 0.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.97% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 19,666 were accumulated by Lafayette. Ima Wealth Incorporated invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 17,546 are owned by Harvest Capital Mngmt. Monetta Finance Svcs, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 55,054 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Company reported 23,663 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Co reported 84,614 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Essex Invest Mgmt Lc holds 48,052 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Arcadia Management Mi owns 1,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 26,991 shares to 7,464 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,993 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 150,295 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 1,403 shares. Perritt Capital reported 127,328 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 23,500 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Wilen Inv Management Corp has 603,141 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 581,906 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 10,322 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,564 shares. Weber Alan W accumulated 41,030 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 1,744 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 30,427 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 75,601 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).