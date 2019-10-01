As Delta Apparel (DLA) Shares Declined, Wilen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Broadview Advisors Boosted Chemical Finl (CHFC) Stake by $2.59 Million; Stock Value Declined

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 32,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 570,366 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.69M, down from 603,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 8,517 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 63,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 238,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.79M, up from 174,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 132.12% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 8,625 shares to 55,600 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 142,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,255 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold CHFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 62.79 million shares or 2.83% more from 61.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 18,300 shares. Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 78,874 shares. Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.19% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,736 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 912,138 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 0.01% or 7,507 shares. 1.44M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 64 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has 437,075 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Llc reported 234,100 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 644,039 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 110,267 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. Provost David T bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $249,611 were bought by SHAFER THOMAS C on Thursday, June 13. On Thursday, June 13 the insider KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205.

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00 million and $128.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Perform (NYSE:KRA) by 89,400 shares to 233,402 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DLA shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.04 million shares or 7.72% more from 3.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 309 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Weber Alan W holds 41,030 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 24,334 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). State Street reported 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 516 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 37 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 50,781 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc owns 545 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 29,525 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 23,500 shares. Franklin has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).

