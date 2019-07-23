As Delta Apparel (DLA) Market Valuation Declined, Wilen Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $760,809; Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Lifted Holding

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 37,459 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 17.77% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 10/04/2018 – Premium Title Expands National Footprint by Securing Escrow Licensing in Four New States; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO-AMENDMENT EXTENDS SERVICES TERM LOI THROUGH JUNE 15 WHICH PERIOD TO BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss $4.13M; 03/04/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Changing Home Buyer Behaviors; 17/04/2018 – Patrick McClain Joins Altisource as Senior Vice President, Hubzu Auction Services; 29/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS – PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOAN B, CASH ON HAND FOR REFINANCING EXISTING TERM LOAN B DUE DEC 2020, PAY FEES, EXPENSES; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 15,892 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 18.42% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 184,644 shares to 502,908 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 1.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

More notable recent Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revisiting First Solar’s Current Competitiveness A Decade After The Polysilicon Bubble – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla: Close Isn’t Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron +4% on Q3 earnings strength – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 1,031 shares. Missouri-based Enterprise Ser has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Citadel Ltd Liability has 17,961 shares. Sei Co holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) or 14,371 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Llc has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 8,890 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated reported 31,775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 2,402 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 36,192 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 17,145 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% or 48,179 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 48,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited Com has 16,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 8,800 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $319,858 activity.

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kornit Digital Reinvents Industrial Polyester Printing with Breakthrough Innovation and Technology – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Salt Life Introduces New Ladies Swimwear Collection – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Salt Life Lager Launches in Georgia NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Salt Life Lager Expanding Across Southeast NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IEC Electronics Analysis & Testing Lab Expands Services for Defense Logistics Agency – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.