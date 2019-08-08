As Delta Airlines (DAL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Has Upped Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Boosted by $5.23 Million Its Position

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 45,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.74M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437.81 million, up from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 25,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 172,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 147,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 5.72 million shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 340,432 shares to 3.59 million shares, valued at $102.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 18,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,233 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 8,535 shares to 13,527 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,991 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity. 21,000 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $1.06 million were sold by West W Gilbert.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.