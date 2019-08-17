As Delta Air Lines Del (Put) (DAL) Valuation Rose, Dsc Advisors LP Trimmed Stake; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Increases Stake in Cme Group (CME)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 22,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 98,224 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 75,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 928,281 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspends Rusal metal; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group: 99.98% of Proxy Votes Were in Favor of CME Takeover; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (DAL) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 3.69 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 15/05/2018 – DELTA SEES SUMMER DEMAND `VERY STRONG’ ESPECIALLY TRANSATLANTIC; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates But Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Parnassus Fund Comments on CME Group – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLF, BRK.B, CME, CB: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 101,267 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $103.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,742 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 90,178 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 72,921 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 6,400 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 499,852 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has 20,260 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.22% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Invesco Limited stated it has 1.09 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Inc Incorporated Limited invested in 538,217 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Voya Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 123,684 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,209 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.47% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Epoch Inv Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.29 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth reported 41,669 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Glendon Mgmt Lp has 99,550 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inc has 100,526 shares. 27,167 are owned by Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP has 0.19% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, State Bank Of The West has 1.47% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 243,477 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 2.84 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 819,930 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech holds 0.08% or 272,593 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 110 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 12,195 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mount Vernon Associate Md owns 2.47% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 31,291 shares. Stelliam Inv Mngmt LP accumulated 464,000 shares or 4.96% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advsr accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.