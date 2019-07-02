As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Lowered Its Stake by $309.01 Million; Nokota Management LP Increased Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $58.97 Million

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 6.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 19.34 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999.08M, down from 25.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 5.26M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED FOR SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 873.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 3.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.87M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82 million, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 3.35M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.25% or 525,269 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 36,056 shares. New York-based Basswood Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 1.97 million are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Macquarie Group Limited owns 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 213,902 shares. Birinyi holds 0.15% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman Co Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 56,682 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 3,470 shares. Cls Invests Lc has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 89,827 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs holds 588,021 shares. Massachusetts Services Communication Ma has 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on July, 11. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 22.03% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.77 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.41B for 6.78 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. Shares for $265.23 million were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, January 28.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Airlines: Capacity Constraints Moderate Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s May Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tampa airport loses direct connection to Iceland – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0% or 3,397 shares. Earnest Lc reported 255 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Wilshire Secs Management stated it has 171,577 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Centerbridge Prtn Limited Partnership reported 16.49% stake. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 6.72M shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 27,197 shares. Pentwater Management LP reported 5.74M shares. Fmr Llc has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 11.84 million shares. 18,275 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. 10,000 are held by Hollencrest Capital Mngmt. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sachem Head Capital Management Lp owns 3.73% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.45M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.85 million shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $34.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 256,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,186 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.