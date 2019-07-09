As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Valuation Rose, Goodhaven Capital Management Has Boosted by $424,575 Its Holding; Glacier Peak Capital Cut Its Stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) by $2.45 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 4.18 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 47.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 153,109 shares as the company's stock declined 5.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,981 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 321,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $102.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 118 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 14.29% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold EBMT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 9.29% less from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minerva Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 25,598 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 7,081 shares. Captrust Advsrs has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.6% or 167,981 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.74% or 220,646 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 51,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 914 shares. Renaissance Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Thb Asset Management owns 0.35% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 142,533 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com owns 2,334 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 30,236 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Com stated it has 0.18% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 231,478 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 14,598 shares.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.26 per share. EBMT’s profit will be $2.57 million for 10.01 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bartlett Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 677 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Malaga Cove Ltd Llc has 5,791 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 40,489 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 46,460 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 36,203 shares. Birinyi Assocs invested in 7,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 63,869 shares. 72,698 are owned by Essex Co. Global Endowment Mngmt LP has 15,400 shares. Td Asset Management owns 262,580 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1% or 135,666 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.83% or 800,000 shares.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 79,910 shares to 198,211 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,653 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. Shares for $249,743 were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28. West W Gilbert sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06M.

