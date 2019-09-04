As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Valuation Rose, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Cut Holding; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Increased Cbs New Cl B (CBS) Holding by $677,740 as Shares Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 101,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.47M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 1.23M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New Cl B (CBS) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 70,014 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 55,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 604,700 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS asked a court to block controlling shareholder Shari Redstone from interfering at a special meeting of its board called to consider a merger with Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS SAY CHANGES AIMED AT WRONGFULLY BLOCKING DILUTION; 17/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: Judge rules against CBS in its effort to strip company control from Shari Redstone; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Places ‘BBB’ Rating On CBS Corp. On CreditWatch Neg; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBS Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBS.A); 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS initial bid for Viacom to value the company below current market value, CBS CEO Moonves to offer to; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.44B for 6.34 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.