As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Value Rose, Skylands Capital Has Raised Holding; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Raised Its Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) as Stock Value Rose

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 210.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 149,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 220,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 70,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 2.06 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 29,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 303,525 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68 million, up from 274,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 1.50M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Being the Largest Airline in Your Homeland Does Not Guarantee Investment Returns – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Delta Air Lines to slash flights at Tokyo Narita Airport, increase presence in Haneda – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adtalem Global Education Names Mike Randolfi Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

