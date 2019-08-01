As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Atria Investments Has Lifted Position; Shareholder Cove Street Capital Upped Mattel (MAT) Stake

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 94.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 157,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 323,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 6.73M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in talks to leave the company – Dow Jones; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Will Assess Likely Impact of Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation on Mattel Financial Position Through 2019; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names Ynon Kreiz As Chief Executive Officer, Effective April 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – S&P PLACED MATTEL INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IS SAID TO BE RESIGNING; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Margo Georgiadis to Step Down to Pursue New Opportunity

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 191.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 10,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 15,921 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 5,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 5.75M shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELLED 600 FLIGHTS TODAY DUE TO NORTHEASTERN STORM

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Eilola Michael J. sold $171,356 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 10,904 shares. DOLAN MICHAEL J bought 30,000 shares worth $418,800. The insider EUTENEUER JOSEPH J bought $279,000. 71,425 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Kreiz Ynon on Thursday, February 21.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 91,400 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $17.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 47,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,737 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.