As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Value Rose, Investment House Has Lowered Its Position by $550,800; Pura Vida Investments Boosted Stake in Baxter Intl (BAX) as Share Price Rose

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 1.08M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,288 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 122,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.95M shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,508 shares to 256,584 shares, valued at $42.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S. The insider West W Gilbert sold $1.06M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guardant Health Inc (Put) by 109,225 shares to 1,138 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.03 million activity. The insider Mason Jeanne K sold $2.68M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.