As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.65 Million; Whetstone Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Qad (QADA)

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 39,643 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 149,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 544,788 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.14 million, down from 694,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 3.71M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,739 shares to 437,405 shares, valued at $105.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 302,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

