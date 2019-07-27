As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Value Rose, Bronson Point Management Raised Position by $1.05 Million; As United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Shares Rose, Davis Selected Advisers Has Lifted Its Holding

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 55,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.28M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 billion, up from 8.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.83 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. 5.37M shares were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, worth $265.23M on Wednesday, March 6. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of stock or 5,185 shares.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. 5.37M shares were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, worth $265.23M on Wednesday, March 6. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of stock or 5,185 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. Class C by 38,850 shares to 933,089 shares, valued at $18.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) by 7,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,632 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M was sold by Dumais Michael R. Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916.