As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Value Rose, Bronson Point Management Has Raised Stake; Oakbrook Investments Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $385,575; Share Value Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 2,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $165.79. About 578,123 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.07. About 2.16M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7,700 shares to 18,788 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 12,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

