As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Value Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Increased Position; Capital International Investors Has Boosted Its Holding in Apollo Global Management Cl A (APO) as Valuation Rose

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 215.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 376,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 550,876 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.26M, up from 174,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52M shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc Cl A (APO) by 92.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4.01 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.47 million, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 2.47 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 11/04/2018 – Greyhound owner FirstGroup rejects bid from Apollo; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Company Secretary Change; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL SALES 39.82 BLN RUPEES VS 35.33 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss $62.6M; 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup rejects takeover approach from Apollo; 20/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND APOLLO ARE THE ONLY TWO REMAINING BIDDERS IN SALE OF SPAIN’S CIRSA; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK ENDS COMMENTS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Gets Stung on Quarterly Declines in ADT, Athene

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 207,175 shares to 192,125 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 276,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 980,234 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd reported 102,357 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Intact Invest Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 72,535 shares. Hm Payson & Co invested in 1,038 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cullen Frost Bankers has 208,671 shares. 145,884 are held by Olstein Cap Lp. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora owns 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6,638 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Sterling Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.88% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hellman Jordan Com Ma accumulated 24,076 shares. Park Circle Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 10,000 shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 10.94M shares to 17.16M shares, valued at $180.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 570,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.15M shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 5.92 million shares. Partners Group Ag has invested 2.22% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Creative Planning holds 0% or 14,138 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Partners stated it has 24,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Assoc New York reported 19,000 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 499,695 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Natl Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 16,683 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 1.76 million shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 38,140 shares. Clear Harbor Asset owns 7,450 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Select Equity Group Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Walleye Trading Lc owns 47,193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 10,008 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

