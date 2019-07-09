As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Rose, Goodhaven Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Cut Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Position by $478,244

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 7.26M shares traded or 48.53% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 2.21M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares to 290,716 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,653 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. 21,000 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $1.06M were sold by West W Gilbert. Shares for $249,743 were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.17 million for 25.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,052 shares to 61,830 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).