As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Olstein Capital Management LP Boosted Stake; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc analyzed 7.40 million shares as the company's stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08B, down from 412.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 7.05M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 30,200 shares as the company's stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 177,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, up from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.52. About 4.11M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Delta CEO Details Q2 Records In CNBC Interview – Benzinga" on July 11, 2019

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 17,600 shares to 92,000 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.29 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.