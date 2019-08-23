As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $25.00 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 999,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 814,892 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 3.38 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – CityCenter Holdings Is a Venture Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development Corp; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 07/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International To Host Analyst And Investor Day; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q REVPAR Fell 4.3% at Las Vegas Strip Resorts; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS APPLAUDS DECISION TO ALLOW STATES SPORTS BETTING; 26/04/2018 – Genocide Survivor Will Share Story of Forgiveness at Women’s Leadership Conference in Las Vegas

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 4.07 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares to 290,716 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,380 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alleghany De has 2.3% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Marshall Wace Llp reported 92,849 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 92,547 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Limited. Bokf Na holds 112,874 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 41,669 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bridgeway Cap Incorporated invested in 473,950 shares or 0.3% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 114,096 shares. 1.09 million are owned by Nomura Holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 100,383 shares. Montgomery Invest Mngmt reported 68,345 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cahill Fin Advsrs Inc owns 16,786 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Inv House Limited holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 111,288 shares.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.86 million for 21.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31 million shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 72,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. 800,000 shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J, worth $20.32M. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075.