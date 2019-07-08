As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Alleghany Lifted Holding; Asset Management Group Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $767,258

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 4.55M shares traded or 9.80% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 6.94 million shares traded or 41.96% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Predicts Healthy Spring as Fares Withstand Growth in Seats; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 680,000 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $39.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 1.42M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s Bullish Q2 RASM View, AAL, JBLU & DAL in Focus – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Has Been Grounded Since March: How Are Airlines Responding? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Prepares to Retire Its Aging MD-80 Fleet – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.