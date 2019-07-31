As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Goodhaven Capital Management Lifted Position by $424,575; Simon Property Group (SPG) Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lifted Stake

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 2.75 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 61,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 872,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.91 million, up from 810,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $160.21. About 1.35M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider West W Gilbert sold $1.06 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Invest reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Valley Natl Advisers holds 644 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 431,696 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. M&T Bancorporation Corp invested in 636,981 shares. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 111,851 shares. Moreover, Raymond James has 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 165,461 shares. Birinyi Assocs holds 0.15% or 7,000 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Shikiar Asset Mngmt accumulated 96,625 shares. Rafferty Asset Llc, a New York-based fund reported 34,097 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 37,830 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Staley Cap Advisers reported 65,135 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Airline Stocks Mixed After Warnings, Boeing 737 Pressure – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & GOL’s Bullish Q2 Unit Revenue View, HA in Focus – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & UAL’s Earnings Beat, AAL’s Bullish Q2 View & More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares to 72,380 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,089 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 1.02 million shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 193,110 shares. Moreover, Whitnell has 0.16% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 2,295 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 2,837 are held by Jump Trading Ltd Llc. Maryland Cap Management has 0.12% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 5,186 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 8,439 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,430 shares. Hl Fin Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 5,280 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has invested 0.8% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Massachusetts Financial Service Ma stated it has 1.61M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 2,011 shares. Dean Associate Ltd Liability reported 15,129 shares stake.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 543,353 shares to 647,258 shares, valued at $28.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 476,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,097 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).