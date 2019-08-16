As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Dsc Advisors LP Trimmed Holding; As Metlife (MET) Market Value Rose, Argentiere Capital Ag Has Trimmed by $1.34 Million Its Position

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 31,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 18,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 7.15 million shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 4.03 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.37 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.