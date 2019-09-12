As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Alleghany Boosted by $15.04 Million Its Holding; Essex Investment Management Co Lifted Its Energy Recovery Com (ERII) Stake by $658,120

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (ERII) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 65,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.78% . The hedge fund held 293,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 227,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.43M market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 216,512 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 36.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 07/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Reports Fiscal Year End 2017 Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 Energy Recovery 4Q EPS 21c; 15/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY – ORDERS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN H1 2018; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Energy Recovery at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY NAMES CHRIS GANNON AS PRESIDENT & CEO; 09/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Energy Recovery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERII)

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 268,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48 million, up from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 4.04M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Masters Mngmt Lc accumulated 700,000 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Gladius Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 317,260 are held by Buckingham Management. Deltec Asset Mgmt owns 7,000 shares. Texas-based Moody State Bank Tru Division has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bokf Na holds 72,169 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 118,065 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Walleye Trading holds 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 72,850 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.18 million shares. Moreover, Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited has 0.22% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 11,450 shares. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,210 shares. Acg Wealth reported 7,479 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.68% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 312,013 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $227.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 89,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.61, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ERII shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 19.06 million shares or 12.98% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trigran Invests owns 3.15 million shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 193,883 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Next Group invested in 0% or 345 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 28,924 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0% or 139,073 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 132,445 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0% or 10,307 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.15% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 80,000 shares. Blackrock holds 2.52 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 704,197 were reported by State Street. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 76,635 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc Com New (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 77,059 shares to 224,623 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avanos Med Inc Com by 10,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,265 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:FANG).

