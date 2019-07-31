As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shares Rose, Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Position by $424,575; Brant Point Investment Management Has Boosted Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $453,000

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 11,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $12.24 during the last trading session, reaching $498.82. About 465,169 shares traded or 27.01% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 2.75M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. 5.37M shares were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, worth $265.23 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advsr Ltd Limited has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Boston Partners reported 0.94% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sit Inv holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 237,360 shares. Moreover, Patten And Patten Tn has 1.15% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 21 shares. 10,643 are owned by Aviance Capital Lc. Gm Advisory Grp holds 0.08% or 4,613 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass accumulated 0.98% or 172,479 shares. Putnam Invests Lc has 0.09% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 761,237 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Davenport Communication Ltd Liability holds 0.69% or 1.07M shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,089 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

