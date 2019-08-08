As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shares Rose, Goodhaven Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $424,575; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Value Rose, Berkshire Partners Has Raised Position

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $12.94 during the last trading session, reaching $537.33. About 473,116 shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 5.72M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 24/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines to fly nonstop from the US to India for first time in a decade; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED FOR SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $8.54 million activity. Wynne Sarah bought $4,319 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Monday, March 11. Henderson Robert S sold $8.55 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triple Frond Prtnrs Ltd Com has 11.13% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 212,162 shares. 4,148 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Manor Road Cap Limited invested in 5.94% or 75,000 shares. 198 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 16,704 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 0.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 14,671 shares. 7,388 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Us Natl Bank De holds 131,182 shares. 34,300 were accumulated by Pointstate Lp. Aviva Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,475 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 9,345 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Asset Management One has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 11,025 shares stake. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1,099 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity. 21,000 shares valued at $1.06 million were sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability reported 2.60M shares. Diversified Co has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 1.97 million are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Clearbridge Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 922,939 shares. Moreover, Asset has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Shell Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.18% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ws Mngmt Lllp, a Florida-based fund reported 236,812 shares. 43,180 were accumulated by Creative Planning. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.51% or 153,545 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.16% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 18,000 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability holds 21,135 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,089 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

