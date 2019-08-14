As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shares Rose, Bank Of The West Increased Its Stake; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding Maintained by Dsc Advisors Lp

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 439,767 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 23,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 243,477 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, up from 220,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 2.34 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

