As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Value Rose, Westpac Banking Boosted by $4.13 Billion Its Stake; Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Its Autozone (AZO) Position by $5.07 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, down from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1074.77. About 165,151 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 80,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 348,880 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 billion, up from 268,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 5.72 million shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 8,335 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $539.21M for 12.36 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 247,404 shares to 376,244 shares, valued at $5.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,778 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity. 5.37 million Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $265.23M were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.