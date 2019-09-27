As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Value Rose, Usca Ria Cut Position; As Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Share Value Rose, Wallace Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.84 Million

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 2,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The hedge fund held 120,439 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.11 million, down from 123,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $10.63 during the last trading session, reaching $661.52. About 5,066 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 30, 2023 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 03/04/2018 – Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 51,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 30,237 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, down from 81,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 2.11 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $353.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 507 shares to 5,558 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 9,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,930 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.49 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.